Billie Eilish and The Strokes to headline Rock en Seine Festival 2023









Rock en Seine Festival has announced the line-up for its massive 20th-anniversary edition. The incendiary 2023 line-up sees the likes of Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Chemical Brothers, Florence and The Machine, and The Strokes all lead the way on the bill.

The Paris festival will take place between begin on August 24th, 2023, before concluding on the 27th. The first night will see Billie Eilish with special guests Girl in Red, Tove Lo, and Hannah Grae. Friday, the 25th, sees Placebo with special guests Fever Ray, Turnstile and Bertrand Belin. Saturday, the 26th, will welcome The Chemical Brothers and Florence and The Machine with special guests Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tamino, Charlotte De Witte, and Dry Cleaning. And finally, The Strokes, with special guests Foals, Angel Olsen, Wet Leg, The Murder Capital, and Flavien Berger, will close the festival, with more to be announced soon.

For almost 20 years, Rock en Seine has been a major event on the French music summer calendar and one of the must-attend festivals in Europe. Rock en Seine takes place at the centre of Paris, and the event is looking to build on the success of last year, with the 2022 edition drawing 150,000 attendees and featuring legendary headliners like Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Kraftwerk, and Jamie xx, among many others. The festival welcomes up to 40,000 festivalgoers daily, bringing together some of the top international bands and performers, including iconic headliners and the best up-and-comers in the beautiful Domaine de Saint-Cloud.

Festival Director, Matthieu Ducos, says of his inspiration for the festival’s line-ups: “Firstly, it’s about the line-up, which has to be simultaneously eclectic yet coherent, with a large variety of musical styles. Rock en Seine is a festival that’s in tune with the times, as it has amply demonstrated many times in the past. But Rock en Seine is also a unifying festival. It might seem obvious, but with such a rich yet varied line-up, with artists like Aphex Twin rubbing shoulders with The Cure or Polo & Pan, it’s really important to us that the spectators feel unified. It’s been this way for nearly twenty years now”.

In other festival-related news, The Strokes will also be returning to London’s Victoria Park to headline All Points East in August 2023, four years after their previous appearance at the festival. Joining them at the event will be fellow New York icons Yeah Yeah Yeahs plus Girl in Red, Amyl and the Sniffers, Angel Olsen, Black Midi, Julie, Hotwax and Nieve Ella.

With the announced live shows, the indie rockers have also shared an early version of ‘The Modern Age’ from their forthcoming box set The Singles – Volume 01. The early Strokes song is titled ‘The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)’ and was first made released via Rough Trade in January 2001 as part of an EP of the same name, six months before their debut album, Is This It.