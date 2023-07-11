Billie Eilish teases new song, ‘What Was I Made For?’ in contemplative ‘Barbie’ trailer









Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is without doubt the most anticipated movie of 2023. The film, starring Margot Robbie as the eponymous Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, is set for release on July 21st.

Fans have been captivated by the movie since behind-the-scenes photos were posted online during filming. Since then, an extensive amount of publicity has shot Barbie into the spotlight, with various teasers and trailers emerging over the past few months.

On Monday, July 10th, a rather sad, contemplative teaser was released, showing a more serious side to the movie. A new song by Billie Eilish, ‘What Was I Made For?’ soundtracks the trailer – a title which suggests that Barbie will go through some form of identity crisis over the course of the narrative.

Taking to Instagram, Eilish teased the track by writing, “We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrrllld to me. This movie is gonna change your lives and hopefully, this song will too. Get ready to sob.”

The teaser is only 30 seconds long, meaning fans will have to wait until the song’s release date, July 13th, to hear it in full. However, it appears to be one of the soundtrack’s most melancholic cuts.

So far, several singles from the soundtrack have been released, beginning with Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’. The singer also stars in the movie as Mermaid Barbie.

The soundtrack also boasts a collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, ‘Barbie World’, a cut from hyper pop star Charli XCX, ‘Speed Drive‘ and a contribution from PinkPantheress, ‘Angel’.

Watch the new teaser below.

See more Billie’s upcoming song, “What Was I Made For?” featured in the new Barbie movie trailer. pic.twitter.com/xF6sXBGfqJ — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 10, 2023