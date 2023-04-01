Billie Eilish teases new ‘Euphoria’ song ‘Never Felt So Alone’ with Labrinth









Billie Eilish has announced the release of ‘Never Felt So Alone’, a song in collaboration with Labrinth and taken from the Euphoria soundtrack.

The collaboration featured in season two of the hit HBO programme, which stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. Eilish performed the track live with the British singer-songwriter in Los Angeles in December, which was the live debut of ‘Never Felt So Alone’. No official version of the song exists online, and it was notably absent from the Euphoria season two soundtrack on Spotify.

On Instagram, Labrinth has confirmed ‘Never Felt So Alone’ will be released on April 7th. Previously, Eilish teamed up with Rosalia to record ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’, which appeared on the soundtrack for the first series of Euphoria.

Earlier this week, Eilish appeared on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast and admitted: “I’ve been saying this for a long time about fans and love, you can’t actually process love like that, specifically fans and people in the world who you don’t actually know, and don’t know you actually intimately, it’s a kind of attention that you can’t really process”.

Eilish continued: “It’s really interesting because I was that fan for many people I looked up to as a kid, I was the big fan who felt so much love for the artist, and then becoming that, and switching sides — it’s devastating. I can never fully accept the love the fans give me, and it’s the same when you meet the people you look up to, if they give you love, you can’t even process it.”

