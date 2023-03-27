Billie Eilish can’t process the admiration of fans: “It’s devastating”









Billie Eilish has opened up about the mental challenges which come from fame and revealed she’s unable to “accept” the love of her fans.

“I’ve been saying this for a long time about fans and love, you can’t actually process love like that, specifically fans and people in the world who you don’t actually know, and don’t know you actually intimately, it’s a kind of attention that you can’t really process,” she said during a new episode of the podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

Eilish continued: “It’s really interesting because I was that fan for many people I looked up to as a kid, I was the big fan who felt so much love for the artist, and then becoming that, and switching sides — it’s devastating. I can never fully accept the love the fans give me, and it’s the same when you meet the people you look up to, if they give you love, you can’t even process it.”

Meanwhile, Eilish recently made her acting debut in the new Amazon Prime series, Swarm, and plays a character named Eva. Additionally, her Happier Than Ever tour has restarted in South America and is set to run through the entire summer. Notable dates in Eilish’s calendar include headline performances at Reading & Leeds, Lollapalooza, Pukkelpop and Sziget.

Listen to the new podcast with Conan O’Brien below.