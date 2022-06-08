Listen to Billie Eilish debut new song 'TV' in Manchester









American pop star Billie Eilish debuted a new song at her show in Manchester last night. The performance saw her take to the stage at the city’s AO Arena, which marked her first show in the country since she performed on the main stage at Reading and Leeds back in 2019.

“We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Eilish said before sharing the new track titled ‘TV’. “This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.”

The fans in attendance were delighted that Eilish chose to debut the new track with them, and from the footage shared after, it is clear that this is one of the Los Angeles singer’s more melodic cuts, as she performed acoustically alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas.

In ‘TV’ she can be heard singing: “What’s the point of anything / All of my friends are missing again / That’s what happens when you fall in love”.

Interestingly, at one point during the song, Eilish discusses two of the most talked-about recent events, the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial and the attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade in America. She sings: “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Billie Eilish has been busy as of late. Last month, she announced the initial details of Overheated, a multi-day event taking place at The O2 in London this month that is focused on climate change. The six-day event will take place on June 10th-12th, 16th, 25th and 26th and will coincide with the UK and European leg of Eilish’s mammoth Happier Than Ever world tour.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish is set to headline Glastonbury later this month to celebrate 50 years of the iconic festival.

Watch Eilish debut ‘TV’ below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.