The Billie Eilish song that was inspired by a video game









After bursting onto the music scene in 2015 with the single 'Ocean Eyes', a song released when she was just 14 years old, Billie Eilish has quickly risen to become one of pop's most prominent artists. Known for her dark aesthetic, Eilish blends alternative, gothic, emo and indie pop to create a distinctive sound, accompanied by her often-whispered vocals.

The singer, now 20, has released two studio albums, beginning with 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, followed by 2021’s Happier Than Ever. Both were recieved well by critics and fans; however, it was her debut that won three Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? contains Eilish’s biggest hit, ‘Bad Guy’, which recieved both Record and Song of the Year at the Grammys. Other hits on the album include ‘You Should See Me in a Crown’, ‘When the Party’s Over’, ‘Bury a Friend’ and ‘Ilomilo’, the final single to be released before the album was released on March 29th, 2019.

‘Ilomilo’ was written in collaboration with brother Finneas O’Connell, who produced the album. Taking influence from industrial rock, electropop and ska, the track’s lyrics are heavily inspired by the video game of the same name. ‘Ilomilo’ was released on Windows Phone 7 in 2010 and appeared on the Xbox Live Arcade in 2011. Over 49 levels, the gameplayer must reunite characters Ilo and Milo, who have been separated. To reunite the pair, the player must engage in risky behaviour, hoping their actions will be enough to return to the other.

In a live stream with Verizon, Eilish explained that the song is about “losing somebody, or being afraid of losing somebody and it kind of being inevitable. It feels horrible and terrifying,” she said. “Especially when you lose a person, it’s a horrible feeling, so it’s the feeling of being afraid.” During an appearance on Hot Ones, Eilish also discussed the track, stating, “The whole idea is the game; it’s just like, losing the person you love and then finding them again.”

During another interview, this time with Radio Energy, Eilish described ‘Ilomilo’ as “one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written in my life.” In 2020, the musician also shared a playlist of songs that inspired the track, which included XXXTentacion, Kavinsky, Daniel Olsen, and Aaron Zigman. Since the track’s release, it has hit platinum status in Australia and gold in the US.

