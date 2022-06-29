Billie Eilish and Finneas invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science









Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas have both been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science.

The Oscars board have revealed in a press release that the young musicians were part of a 400-person group who received invited to join the panel including Ariana DuBose, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jamie Dornan, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Troy Kotsur.

Contributors to cinema are routinely invited to join the board in order for them to get a more considered and uncompromised selection of members in their ranks.

This year, after much criticism, when it comes to diversity, it would appear that one of the main drives has been focused on redressing this imbalance as 47% of the invitees are from underrepresented communities.

The invitees are selected on the basis that they have made a significant contribution to cinema. With Eilish and Finneas winning Best Original Song at the Oscars this year for their James Bond theme ‘No Time to Die’ the pair were deemed worthy of joining the organisation.

In recent times, the duo have also provided the song ‘Nobody Like U’ for the Disney animated film Turning Red. However, it remains to be seen whether that will feature at the awards at all.

