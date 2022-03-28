Oscars 2022: Troy Kotsur has won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 94th Academy Awards









Troy Kotsur has won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

This was Kotsur’s first nomination and his first-ever win. Kotsur has triumphed over Ciarán Hinds, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Kotsur is the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Previously, Kostur’s CODA co-star Marlee Matlin had won the Best Actress Oscar for Children of a Lesser God.

Kotsur had previously made a name for himself on stage. Some of Kotsur’s most prominent stage roles include Pap, the father of Huckleberry Finn, in the 2003 Broadway adaptation of Big River and Cyrano de Bergerac in the 2012 Deaf West Theatre adaptation of Cyrano. Kotsur has also directed the independent feature film No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie.

For his role in CODA, Kotsur has nabbed numerous awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor, and the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Kostur was also part of the ensemble that won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild awards and called the event a “moment” for all deaf people.

Kostur thanked the multiple deaf theatres and stages that the actor got his start in. The actor also thanked his father, who had previously been paralyzed in a car accident.

Best Supporting Actor winner: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Nominations:

Cairân Hinds (Belfast)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)