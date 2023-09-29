Billie Eilish shares new advice for aspiring musicians









Pop superstar Billie Eilish has shared her advice for aspiring musicians in a new interview, claiming “you should get awards for just being.”

The singer discussed her musical career in the new interview, reflecting on how she and her brother Finneas tried to be as different as possible during her early career.

Eilish said that, although siblings naturally feel inclined to go against what others say, it is OK to not have everything planned out.

“I have to give credit to the person I’ve always been — I did not give a fuck at all,” Eilish told Allure. “It was many, many years of having to convince a room full of people that I was going to do what I knew was right for me. I had ideas; I had plans.”

She added: “But the thing is, people should know — women should know — you don’t have to be exceptional. You can just be a person, and you should get awards for just being. Sometimes artists don’t have plans, and that’s fine, but I did, and I wasn’t going to waste them.”

Eilish also recently gave an update on when new music should be on the way, saying that she was in the final stages: “There is lots of music coming,” she said. “There is a whole album of music coming, and we’re in the final stages of making it.”

However, she also stresses that there is no official launch date for her new music, explaining, “That doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it is getting there, and it’s very exciting.”