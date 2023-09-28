Billie Eilish provides update on new album: “There is lots of music coming”









With two years since Billie Eilish has released new material, the singer has given an update on when new music should be on the way.

When speaking about the production of her latest project, Eilish said that she was in the final stages, telling The Cookout, “There is lots of music coming. There is a whole album of music coming, and we’re in the final stages of making it”.

While Eilish may have songs ready to go, she is quick to point out that there is no set time for when the music will reach the public, explaining, “That doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it is getting there, and it’s very exciting”.

A new album would mark Eilish’s first full project of material since 2021’s Happier Than Ever. Her most recent song, ‘What Was I Made For?’, was included on the soundtrack to the Greta Gerwig film Barbie.

Since her latest project, Eilish has also taken to the road for the past few years, appearing at major spots like Coachella over the past year. While Eilish has been known for her massive stage presence, she also incorporated a GoPro camera into her live set when she runs into the crowd.

When talking about the stunt, Eilish said: “I think it’s really special to do that, and I get so much out of it even though its terrifying a little. Those faces this close to me, screaming in my face and sobbing is like an experience that I don’t think we’re meant to experience as people”.

Though Eilish has promised exciting music on the way, there has been no confirmed date on when a new single will be released.