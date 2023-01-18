Billie Eilish requests restraining order after 39-year-old man breaks into childhood home to "profess his love"









Billie Eilish has requested a restraining order against a man who is alleged to have broken into her house in an effort to profess his love. The 21-year-old singer claims that the man who entered her home has been involved in five prior incidents and that these had caused her “substantial anxiety, fear and emotional distress”.

In new legal documents, Eilish states that the man, named Christopher Anderson, had issued “threats of violence” against her. Said documents contain allegations that Anderson, aged 39, arrived at Eilish’s childhood home “unannounced and uninvited” multiple times between late December and early January.

According to Eilish, Anderson entered the singer’s former home most recently on January 5th, 2023, “apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me”.

The singer went on to state: “I have viewed images of this individual and can confirm I have no idea who he is and that I have had no prior relationship or communication with him…I worry that some day one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members.”

The restraining order also grants protection for Eilish’s mother, Maggie May Baird; her father, Patrick Mead O’Connell; and her brother and producer Finneas. The request was filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023.