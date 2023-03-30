Billie Eilish plays an acoustic set for Mexican fans after her concert was cancelled









After her concert in Mexico was cancelled due to torrential weather, Billie Eilish made it up to her fans by performing an acoustic set.

Eilish was due to perform at the outdoor Foro Sol venue in Mexico City but it was cancelled at the last minute due to heavy rain and wind. As a consolation to her fans, Eilish and her brother, Finneas, performed a six-song acoustic set which included ‘Ocean Eyes’, ‘When The Party’s Over’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’.

“That was truly really special for me, I love you so much,” she told fans who remained at the venue to see the set. Her show at Foro Sol will now go ahead on March 30th, and all tickets from last night remain valid for the performance.

Earlier this week, Eilish appeared on the podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, and admitted: “I’ve been saying this for a long time about fans and love, you can’t actually process love like that, specifically fans and people in the world who you don’t actually know, and don’t know you actually intimately, it’s a kind of attention that you can’t really process.”

Eilish continued: “It’s really interesting because I was that fan for many people I looked up to as a kid, I was the big fan who felt so much love for the artist, and then becoming that, and switching sides — it’s devastating. I can never fully accept the love the fans give me, and it’s the same when you meet the people you look up to, if they give you love, you can’t even process it.”

Watch footage of the acoustic set below.

See more #HTEMexicoCity: Billie performing ‘ocean eyes’ acoustically at @forosoloficial in Mexico City, Mexico tonight.pic.twitter.com/QYK7n1xXwH — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) March 30, 2023