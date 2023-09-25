Billie Eilish and Peter Gabriel appear in new video for gun control









Peter Gabriel and Billie Eilish are among several stars to plead for gun control in the US in a new music video.

A new coalition of artists named Artist For Action To Prevent Gun Violence, which also involves the likes of Sheryl Crow and Nile Rodgers, is described as a “non-political” organisation that aims to encourage Americans to vote for gun law changes.

“As much as I love the United States, I am always appalled at the ease with which anyone can get a weapon,” Gabriel says in the video.

Under the leadership of musician Mark Barden, whose son tragically lost his life in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, Artists For Action is on a heartfelt mission.

In the video, Barden voices the organisation’s core mission: “Our mission at Artists For Action is to build a coalition of musicians, artists, athletes, influencers of all kinds, to come together for the common cause of preventing gun violence.”

The coalition aims to harness the power of artistry and high profiles to drive change and create a world where the devastating impact of gun violence becomes a thing of the past.

The coalition also plans to host a concert in December celebrating the release of the film that directly inspired the formation of Artists For Action, A Father’s Promise. An additional concert has also been scheduled for next summer at the Central Park SummerStage, coinciding with Gun Violence Awareness Month.

