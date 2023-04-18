Quentin Tarantino opens up about gun control: “There should be better laws”









In light of various mass shootings happening across the world, director Quentin Tarantino has opened up about his thoughts on gun control. Tarantino has been known for films that depict significant violence, including Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained.

When asked about the need for firearms, Tarantino mentioned carrying a gun with him as a means of protection, telling El Pais, “We certainly don’t need as many automatic weapons as there are. There should be better laws. [But] I do have a gun at home for protection”. Tarantino also wanted to see both sides of the argument, saying that there is still two sides to every story with topics such as these.

Outside of his hyper-violent films, many of Tarantino’s most celebrated films have a significant amount of gun violence, such as Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill.

Tarantino also made headlines earlier this year when he announced what could be his final film titled The Movie Critic. His last project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, marked his ninth film, so this next effort would fulfil his vision of leaving his career with a ten-film filmography. The film is set to begin production this autumn, after which Tarantino has left things open-ended as to what the future holds.