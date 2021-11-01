Billie Eilish stars in 'Nightmare Before Christmas' on stage









Well known for her darker take on contemporary pop music with songs like ‘bury a friend’ and ‘All the Good Girls go to Hell’, Billie Eilish took her punk-pop persona to the California stadium on Friday night to perform alongside Danny Elfman.

Taking part in a live-to-film concert of The Nightmare Before Christmas from writer Tim Burton, Eilish appeared in the role of Sally, performing ‘Sally’s Song’ as well as ‘Simply Meant To Be’ in a duet with Elfman’s Jack Skellington. Held at the Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium on Friday night, a second performance also took place on the day of Halloween, much to the delight of Billie Eilish fans.

Announced earlier this month, Billie Eilish’s casting joined Elfman, as well as Weird Al Yankovic in the role of Lock, whilst Ken Page returned to voice Oogie Boogie.

Following the release of Billie Eilish’s second studio album, Happier Than Ever, in July 2021, Eilish starred in the Disney+ concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, where she was joined by Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a special performance.

Earlier this year it was also confirmed that Billie Eilish would headline Glastonbury 2022, the first act announced to headline the iconic festival.

In addition to her groundbreaking year as an artist, Eilish also saw the release of the film Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry on Apple TV+. With seven Grammy awards already under her belt and a coveted record in the title sequence of the latest James Bond film, Billie Eilish is a captivating individual with an emotional maturity way beyond her years. Cutler’s film captures such an evolution, significantly marking her cultural stomp on the influence of contemporary music.

