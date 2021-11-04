Billie Eilish to guest star in new season of ‘Sesame Street’









It has been announced that Billie Eilish will be dropping by Sesame Street, with the singer set to appear as a guest star in the 52nd season of the long-running children’s show, which will premiere on November 11th.

Eilish is the latest of a long list of celebrity guests who have appeared in the show and one of many who will appear in the upcoming season. This 52nd season is set to feature appearances from the likes of Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves, Jon Batiste, actress Keke Palmer, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

It has been reported that Eilish will appear in a scene alongside Sesame Street’s numberphile, The Count. According to reports, Anderson .Paak is set to perform a song written especially for the show’s upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode. Osaka’s episode, meanwhile, will feature the tennis player discussing the importance of sunscreen and how even though melanin protects skin from the sun, everyone should wear it.

Sesame Street has seen a whole host of big names make appearances in recent years. Last November, for example, Maggie Rogers tucked the Sesame Street residents into bed with a song called ‘It’s Nighttime’. The neighbourhood has also welcomed musical guests such as Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Chance the Rapper.

This season of Sesame Street will also see the arrival of a new animated segment, ‘Elmo & Tango’s Mysterious Mysteries’, which will consist of five-minute episodes following the curious adventures of Elmo and his adopted puppy, Tango.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish has taken to the stage to play the role of Sally in the A Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert that was held at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium. Eilish performed a rendition of ‘Sally’s Song’ before joining the film’s composer and the voice of Jack Skellington, Danny Elfman for a live duet of ‘Simply Meant To Be’.