Billie Eilish to make guest appearance on 'The Simpsons'









‘No Time To Die’ writer Billie Eilish is set to make an appearance in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. She will play herself in the episode entitled ‘When Billie Met Lisa’, which will feature Eilish and her brother Finneas as they engage in a jamming session, as the songwriting duo invite Lisa Simpson to join them. The episode will air on Disney+ on April 22nd.

The synopsis gives the following brief: “In ‘When Billie Met Lisa,’ Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and Finneas while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.”

Eilish joins an impressive selection of names to have made guest performances on The Simpsons over the years. Ricky Gervais, Liam Neeson and three of The Beatles appeared on the show, which has been striving forward since the 1980s. ‘When Billie Met Lisa’ will be the fourth short from The Simpsons that will be released on the streaming service. It was preceded by the Star Wars-flavoured ‘Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’, the Marvel-tinted ‘The Good, The Bart, And The Loki’ and the seminal ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary’.

More recently, Eilish won the Academy Award for ‘No Time To Die’ which featured on the soundtrack to Daniel Craig’s swansong. The film detailed the death of James Bond, which gives the song a more funereal edge and shows the characters in the midst of an existential crisis. The singer also performed the tune ‘Happier Than Ever’ at the Grammys, which gave her the opportunity to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer and singer.

Eilish is also set to perform at Glastonbury, making her the youngest performer to play there. She will perform on the same bill as Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar. Details are flimsy at the moment, but the Beatle was unwilling to give a hint as to what he is set to perform at the festival but has hinted that he will have some “tricks” for the show.