







Billie Eilish played her new song ‘What Was I Made For?’ live for the first time while headlining Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival on Thursday, July 3rd.

‘What Was I Made For?’ was written for the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Barbie. It was produced with Eilish’s brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, as well as the soundtrack’s producer Mark Ronson.

The soundtrack also features tracks from hyperpop icon Charli XCX, popstar Dua Lipa, indie favourite Tame Impala, rapper Nicki Mina, and even star Ryan Gosling.

The song makes its appearance towards the end of the film, accompanying an emotional scene between Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, and the co-founder of Mattel, Ruth Handler, played by Rhea Perlman. Over melancholic piano instrumentals, Eilish sings, “I don’t know how to feel, but someday I might.”

Eilish sat on the edge of the stage to perform the song while the music video was projected behind her. An emotional crowd can be heard singing along to every word.

Her performance at Lollapalooza was also solar-powered as part of the Music Decarbonisation Project, which Eilish co-founded with REVERB. Aiming to reduce the music industry’s carbon emissions, her set was fuelled by solar-powered battery systems.

Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘What Was I Made For?’ for the first time at Lollapalooza Festival below.

See more Billie Eilish gives 'What Was I Made For?' live debut at Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/POrD7GWEM6 — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) August 4, 2023