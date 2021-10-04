Billie Eilish confirms her spot at Glastonbury Festival 2022







It seems in typical James Bond fashion for Billie Eilish the world is not enough. Having become an undoubted global superstar over recent years, the singer hasn’t really had the opportunity to take in her stardom properly. The coronavirus pandemic limited her touring options just as she became the biggest pop star in the world. but now, it would seem, Eilish is finally getting her chance with Glastonbury 2022.

The singer has been steadily gaining pace as one of the most widely adored pop stars in the world ever since she released ‘Ocean Eyes’. Since then, she has jumped from a dazzling debut album to a spellbinding sophomore record with ease and even delivered a landmark theme song for the aforementioned secret agent. But nothing will come close to headlining Glastonbury Festival.

The iconic festival has been away for two years following the pandemic and while the list of performers is usually kept strictly under wraps, it would seem that Eilish confirmed her performance at the iconic Worthy Farm in an Instagram post.

Eilish shared an image on her Instagram story last night that saw the ‘Bad Guy’ singer sporting a Glastonbury Festival hoodie with a caption that simply read: “2022”. Naturally, it sent the singer’s fans into meltdown as they began plotting her spot at the event.

it was quickly asserted that Eilish would be taking the fabled Friday night headline slot, kicking off the festival in style.

The 19-year-old singer is the first act to confirm their slot at Glastonbury 2022, and we imagine it will be a little while before we hear anymore about this seismic event. However, it’s encouraging to see just how enthusiastic Eilish is about the landmark moment in her career.

Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross had been scheduled to headline in 2020 — Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary year. However, it is currently unknown if any of these acts will return to Worthy Farm for 2022.

Billie Eilish (Credit: Billie Eilish Instagram)

