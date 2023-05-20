Bill Wyman hasn’t regretted leaving The Rolling Stones “for a second”









Bill Wyman has said that he hasn’t regretted leaving The Rolling Stones “for a second” since he left the band in January 1993.

The 86-year-old musician, quit his bass duties in the band after more than 30 years with the group. “Playing with the Stones, there was always such a lot of pressure,” Wyman explained in an interview with the Telegraph around the time of his departure.

Adding: “The next album or single always had to be the best, or at least sell more. When we got together to play, it was a great moment. Working with Charlie was fantastic, and we’re still really close – but when I toured with the Stones, it would take a month to practice all these songs we’d been playing for 30 years.”

In the interim years, Wyman says he hasn’t regretted this decision one iota. He told The Times’ Saturday Review: “Not for a second have I regretted leaving. Within two years of leaving the Stones I was married to Suzanne (Accosta). We’ve been married for 30 years, we have three beautiful daughters, it couldn’t be better.”

Speaking about his current relationship with his old friends, he said: “I see Mick occasionally because my wife is best friends with Jerry Hall (Mick’s ex-wife). Mick and Keith and I send each other Christmas cards. I don’t have much to do with Ronnie.“

But none of this makes him miss life on the road with his old band still going strong. Wyman concluded: “Honestly, though, my life is open now in a way that it never was before.”