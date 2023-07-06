Bill Paxton once named his favourite movie of all time









Bill Paxton, the late great actor known for his gripping roles in such blockbuster hits as Aliens, Twister, and Apollo 13, is remembered for his remarkable range and depth in portraying diverse supporting characters. His passing in 2017 has turned his brilliant performances into cherished memories, and his legacy continues to inspire generations of cinephiles and actors alike.

With actors possessing such a rich filmography as Paxton, having worked with the likes of James Cameron, Katherine Bigelow and Sam Raimi, it’s always fascinating to see which other works they regarded highly above all else. For Paxton, a film from the early 1960s remained his most coveted and beloved piece of cinema.

In the 2007 book You Gotta See This by Cindy Pearlman, Paxton cited one of the later works by the directing behemoth Elia Kazan as his favourite. “One of my all-time favourites is Splendour in the Grass,” he said. “It’s a great unrequited love story written by the great playwright William Inge and directed by one of the masters, Elia Kazan. It had Natalie Wood, who I was just crazy about, and a young Warren Beatty. Plus, it’s a beautiful, tragic, sad story.”

Splendour in the Grass depicts the heartwrenching journey of two high school sweethearts, portrayed by Wood and Beatty, who navigate the complexities of love, sexual repression, and societal pressures during the post-war 1920s. The film’s evocative exploration of young love’s loss resonated deeply with Paxton – particularly its finale.

Reflecting on the movie’s climax, Paxton said, “The end is killer. She goes to visit him, and his new wife looks just like her. The kid is on the floor playing with the chicken, and you’re thinking, Oh god, why isn’t it their kid? Why is he playing with that chicken? She says, ‘Are you happy, Bud?’ He says, ‘I don’t really think about it, Deenie.'”

In a testament to his relentless drive to participate in engaging and compelling stories, the actor explained, “Those are the kind of parts I want to do.” Even with dozens upon dozens of critically acclaimed roles under his belt, the actor still wanted to turn in performances that connected with audiences on a deeply emotional level.

Beyond his admiration for Splendor in the Grass, Paxton was captivated by another poignant film, 1971’s Harold and Maude, adding: “Another seminal film for me is Harold and Maude.”

This unconventional love story between a young man obsessed with death and a lively octogenarian who teaches him to live life to its fullest was a cult classic – elevated by its beautiful soundtrack by Cat Stevens. Its deft balance of an unorthodox romance with gallows humour left a mark on Paxton, who shared: “I saw it when I first came to Hollywood from Fort Worth, and I still can’t get it out of my mind.”