Bill Murray announces to appear in new 'Ant-Man' film









After starring in the latest Wes Anderson project titled The French Dispatch, Bill Murray has recently announced that he has already shot some scenes for a brand new film. In what has come as a huge surprise to Murray’s enormous fanbase, the actor is reportedly working on a brand new Marvel project called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“You know, I made a Marvel movie recently,” he said, in an interview with the German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. “I’m probably not allowed to tell you, but whatever.” Although Murray isn’t sure whether he broke a confidentiality agreement, he revealed that he has contributed to the latest Ant-Man film.

The actor is also aware of how his fans might perceive this move but Murray explained that his move was motivated by his admiration for the director: “Some people were pretty surprised why I decided on a project like this, of all things. But for me the situation was completely clear: I got to know the director, and really liked him.”

While talking about the director of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Peyton Reed, Murray said: “He was witty, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader movie Bring It On, he had already made a film years ago which I think is damn good. So I agreed, even though as an actor I’m not normally interested in these huge comic book adaptations.”

The production process of the latest Ant-Man film began during the pandemic but with all the disruptions, it is scheduled for a release in July of 2023.