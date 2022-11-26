Bill Hader’s favourite books of all time









Bill Hader is one of the best comic entertainers in recent years. He got his breakthrough on Saturday Night Live, where he enjoyed eight years as one of its writers and players. Hader appears to be an avid reader and has gone on record several times to state his interest in literature.

The first adult novel that Bill Hader ever read is Salem’s Lot by Stephen King. King’s 1975 horror novel centres on a writer who returns to a town in Maine where he had lived as a child but discovers that all the town’s inhabitants have since become vampires. Hader had first been given the book by his grandfather, who told him to pick out a book to read for pleasure from his local bookshop.

Hader said of the tale: “I self-consciously browsed the aisles, careful to avoid unwittingly picking up Fear of Flying or something until I came to a paperback with a spooky cover. The title: Salem’s Lot. Description: Vampires in a small town run amok. Written by the guy who wrote that movie where the girl gets blood dumped on her, so she destroys her tormentors with her mind. ‘This one,’ I said. Lying under the eaves in my attic bedroom, devouring that story.”

As a comedian, Hader has his comic heroes and looks to be in great admiration of the legendary Steve Martin. Martin’s Born Standing Up is one of Hader’s favourite reads and was of great importance to him and his career. “I would recommend that to anyone starting out not only in comedy but performing in general,” he said. “If I’d read that book in high school, I would’ve gone into comedy sooner, I think. It’s very inspiring.”

When asked what one of his least favourite books is, Hader gave the humble response of not wanting to talk dirty about anybody’s hard work, so instead flipped the question around to say which book he loves that everyone else seems to hate. He said: “One of my favourite books that people recently love to trash is A Confederacy of Dunces. I think it’s one of the funniest books ever written, but I come across more and more folks who find it vastly overrated.”

John Kennedy Toole wrote the A Confederacy of Dunce, but it wasn’t published until 1980, 11 years after he had died. Sadly, Toole’s failure to publish the novel led to him taking his own life at the age of 31. It has since become something of a cult classic, and he won a posthumous Pulitzer Prize in 1981. Hader added, “I don’t know if I just hang out with contrarians or if it’s some latent backlash. I’m such a nerd for that book; I want to go to New Orleans just so I can take the Confederacy of Dunces Tour.”

Bill Hader’s favourite books:

Rock Springs – Richard Ford

Vanity Will Get You Somewhere – Joseph Cotten

Raven – Tim Reiterman

Descent of Man – T. C. Boyle

The Patrick Melrose Novels – Edward St. Aubyn

What I’d Say to the Martians – Jack Handey

What in God’s Name – Simon Rich

Bossypants – Tina Fey

Mindsploitation – Vernon Chatman

My Dead Dad Was in ZZ Top – Jon Glaser

Norwood, Masters of Atlantis & The Dog of the South – Charles Portis

Live From New York – Tom Shales and James Miller

Born Standing Up – Steve Martin

Homicide – David Simon

In Cold Blood – Truman Capote

Columbine – Dave Cullen

Under the Banner of Heaven – Jon Krakauer

The Devil in the White City – Erik Larson

In Broad Daylight – Harry N. MacLean

Shot in the Heart – Mikal Gilmore

A Wilderness of Error – Errol Morris

Popular Crime – Bill James

Crime and Punishment – Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Light in August – William Faulkner

Dead Souls – Nikolai Gogol

City of Nets – Otto Friedrich

The Parade’s Gone By… – Kenneth Brownlow

Who the Devil Made It & Who the Hell’s in It – Peter Bogdanovich

How I Made a Hundred Movies in Hollywood and Never Lost a Dime – Roger Corman

The Jaws Log – Carl Gottlieb

Picture – John Huston

Conversations With Clint – Kevin Avery

Monkey Business: The Lives and Legends of the Marx Brothers – Simon Louvish

Sergio Leone – Christopher Frayling

The Name Above The Title – Frank Capra

Elia Kazan & Conversations with Scorsese – Richard Schickel

My Life and My Films – Jean Renoir

The Emperor and the Wolf – Stuart Galbraith IV

Images – Ingmar Bergman

Conversations With Wilder – Cameron Crowe

Lost at Sea – Jon Ronson

Tenth of December – George Saunders

The Makioka Sisters – Junichiro Tanizaki

Bunnicula – James Howe & Deborah Howe

A Wrinkle in Time – Madeleine L’Engle

A Confederacy of Dunces – John Kennedy Toole