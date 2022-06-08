Woman claims Bill Cosby forced himself on her when she was 14









Warning: the following story contains description of alleged sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting.

An anonymous woman has testified against Bill Cosby in court after claiming that the actor forcibly restrained and kissed her on the set of the 1975 film Let’s Do It Again. She was 14 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

According to Billboard, the woman, now 61-years-old, appeared in Los Angeles County Court earlier in June. Her allegation comes amid an ongoing lawsuit by former model and comedian Judy Huth against Cosby. Huth has claimed that the actor sexually assaulted her during an encounter at the Playboy Mansion in the spring of 1975. She was 16 at the time.

Describing her experience, the unnamed woman told the court: “I was struggling to get away,” going on to call the incident “very shocking”. According to her testimony, she was personally invited by Cosby to be an extra in Let’s Do It Again after meeting him at a tennis tournament. Photos from the initial meeting were shown during the trial, one of which shows Cosby with his arms around the woman.

The woman went on to claim that Cosby invited her to his private trailer on set, claiming that he needed help with his costume. The woman claims that he “immediately grabbed” her and “started kissing [her], all over [her] face, tongue down [her] throat”. When asked how tightly Cosby had held her, the woman told Huth’s attorney, Nathan Goldberg: “Enough that I couldn’t get away.” The woman apparently escaped Cosby’s grip after 30 seconds, at which point she left his trailer. She said that she didn’t report the incident earlier because her role in Let’s Do It Again was a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and that she “didn’t want to ruin everything for everyone”.

Cosby’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, cross-examined the woman, bringing up stills from the scene she filmed. In one, she and her brother are cheering. Bonjean asked if she felt distraught when the footage was taken, to which she replied that she “probably was”. The woman went on to explain that she “was distraught when [she] was in there [Cosby’s trailer]”. Gloria Allred, the attorney who represents Huth, said at the time that she had no intention of filing a lawsuit. Billboard clarified that the woman is not linked directly to the lawsuit.

So far, Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by over 60 different women. In 2018, he was imprisoned for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. However, his conviction was subsequently overturned.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. US readers should visit RAINN.