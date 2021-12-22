Watch the trailer for new docuseries on Bill Cosby









A four-part documentary series about Bill Cosby is in the works and will explore his extremely successful career as well as his numerous criminal activities. Titled We Need To Talk About Cosby, the project is being helmed by Emmy-winning filmmaker W. Kamau Bell and is set for a premiere at the upcoming iteration of the Sundance Film Festival.

The new documentary series weights in on the art versus the artist debate, asking audiences whether they should even try to do so by revisiting the comedic works of a man who had been accused of sexual assault and other crimes by more than 60 women. Comparing Cosby’s contributions to popular culture with his despicable acts, We Need To Talk About Cosby paints a comprehensive picture.

“As a child of Bill Cosby, I was a huge fan of all of his shows and wanted to be a comedian because of him,” Bell said in a statement. “I never thought I’d ever wrestle with who we all thought Cosby was and who we now understand him to be. I’m not sure he would want me to do this work, but Cliff Huxtable definitely would.”

Through archival footage as well as interviews with other comedians, journalist and survivors who also had terrifying encounters with Cosby, the documentary series is attempting to conduct a promising deep dive into the life and times of one of the most popular as well as one of the most dangerous mainstream entertainers in recent history.

Showtime’s executive vice president Vinnie Malhotra has also applauded the project, claiming that the series has venturing into uncharted territory because no other work has explored the subject in depth like this. “It’s an important and under-reported perspective on the legacy of one of history’s most iconic African-American entertainers,” Malhotra added.

Watch the new trailer for We Need To Talk About Cosby below.