Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor









The disgraced stand-up comedian, actor, and author Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1975.

As detailed in a report from the New York Times, the incident occurred when Judy Huth joined the comedian at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. First coming forward with the accusations in 2014, Huth is joined by several other women who have also come forward alleging sexual assault from the formerly beloved American comedian.

Awarded $500,000 in damages on Tuesday by a California jury, Huth told reporters outside the courtroom, “I feel vindicated”.

Back in 2017, a woman named Andrea Constand accused Bill Cosby of similar crimes, with the case ending in a mistrial after he was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Though it ended in a mistrial, the lawsuit resulted in a three-year stint in prison for Cosby.

Cosby was released from prison last year, with the former entertainer teasing a comeback comedy tour before it was hastily called off. Meanwhile, filmmaker W. Kamau Bell recently released the documentary series We Need to Talk About Cosby, looking into the life and times of the once-celebrated comedian.

Featuring the likes of Doug E. Doug, Chris Spencer, Godfrey and Kliph Nesteroff, watch the trailer for the critically acclaimed series, below.