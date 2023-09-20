Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson









Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from the That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson, shortly after the disgraced TV star was sentenced to 30-year-to-life in prison for raping two women.

Phillips made the move to legally separate from her husband on September 18th, and the papers were filed in a court in California. Just two weeks before, on September 7th, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape and was given the maximum sentence.

The lawyer for Phillips released a statement on her decision, noting, “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family.”

The statement continued, “Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Masterson and Phillips’ relationship began in 2004, and they married seven years later. They are both members of the Church of Scientology and have two children together.

The two women that Masterson raped are also Scientologists and accused the actor of raping them between 2001 and 2003. Additionally, the church itself was accused of intimidating the women and asking them to stay quiet about Masterson’s crimes.

Masterson’s co-stars, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, wrote character statements on Masterson as part of his trial, which looked to defend him. They later apologised for their words.