Ashton Kutcher resigns as CEO of anti-child abuse charity following Daniel Masterson letter









In light of his character letter on behalf of actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher has announced his intention to step down as the CEO of the anti-sexual abuse against children organisation Thorn.

In a resignation statement, Kutcher stated: “After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately”.

The organisation was co-founded by Kutcher and his ex-wife Demi Moore as a way to track any international sex predators and child abusers around the world. Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, is also stepping down as an observer for the organisation.

This comes after Masterson’s sentencing to 30 years in prison following the sexual assault of three women. Masterson had worked alongside Kutcher and Kunis in That ’70s Show.

Kutcher addressed the character letter in his statement, explaining, “Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences”.

While Kutcher returned to the role of Michael Kelso in That ’90s Show, depicting a revival of the original cast alongside Kunis and Topher Grace, Masterson was intentionally left absent from the revival due to the allegations.

The actor also apologised to all of the victims that he has worked with at Thorn for his previous statement relating to the Masterson case.

He added: “The mission must always be the priority and I want to offer my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did. And to the broader advocacy community, I am deeply sorry”.