Big Thief share new single ‘Born For Loving You’









American indie folk rockers Big Thief have released their latest single, ‘Born For Loving You’.

Covering a whole scope of time between birth, teenage nightmares, and crusty old end-of-days, ‘Born For Loving You’ is as heartfelt and genuine a love song as Big Thief has ever released. It’s direct and horny too, especially in lines like, “From the first kiss to the first fuck / I don’t think it’s just good luck / Take me to the back of your pickup truck / Show me a thing or two.”

Romance hasn’t always been this naked in the world of Big Thief. When taken with the band’s previous single ‘Vampire Empire’, the two tracks represent two sides of the same coin. ‘Born For Loving You’ is pure devotion and emotion, while ‘Vampire Eater’ is more about disconnect and finding the right things to keep away from.

“For me, it’s about getting out of toxic internal patterns – leaving the empire of energy drains that obscure pure essence,” singer Adrienne Lenker said about ‘Vampire Empire’, “learning about what healthy boundaries are, and finding the power to implement them for the possibility of giving and receiving (both inwardly and outwardly) broken and infinite Love.”

Luckily, both tracks are right within that comfy home base that is Big Thief’s inimitable sonic style. Acoustic instrumentation provides a gentle push-and-pull between each band member. Buck Meek steps out for a solo, but it’s really James Krivchenia and Max Oleartchik who keep the track moving and grooving in an unhurried but propulsive way.

As the most recent singles released by the band since their monumental 2022 LP Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, ‘Born For Loving You’ and ‘Vampire Empire’ hopefully represent the first steps towards what will eventually become the band’s sixth studio album. That hasn’t manifested quite yet, but these two tracks are strong enough to placate the band’s fanbase… for now.

Check out ‘Born to Love You’ down below.