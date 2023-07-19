Big Thief share new single ‘Vampire Empire’









New York indie folk four-piece Big Thief have returned with their new track, ‘Vampire Empire’, out now on streaming platforms via 4AD. The single will also be released on 7″ vinyl later this year, accompanied by ‘Born For Loving You’ on the B-side.

The release of ‘Vampire Empire’ has been highly-anticipated by Big Thief fans everywhere, who have lauded after the band’s recent live performance of the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. TikTok has been buzzing with excitement for the track’s studio release.

Driven by Adrienne Lenker’s distinctively emotional vocals, the song contains Big Thief’s classic soft indie folk guitars amidst climactic moments of instrumentation. Thematically, the lyrics discuss gender identity and toxic cycles. Lenker wails, “You turn me inside out and then, you want me outside in, you spin me all around and then, you ask me not to spin”.

Songwriter and guitarist Lenker shared, “For me, it’s about getting out of toxic internal patterns – leaving the empire of energy drains that obscure pure essence, learning about what healthy boundaries are, and finding the power to implement them for the possibility of giving and receiving (both inwardly and outwardly) broken and infinite Love.”

‘Vampire Empire’ follows the acclaimed release of Big Thief’s fifth studio album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, with 4AD in 2022. The record garnered them a nomination for ‘Best Alternative Music Album’ at the Grammys earlier this year.

Big Thief are currently touring the album across North America, with shows still to play across Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

Listen to ‘Vampire Empire’ now.