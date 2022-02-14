Watch Big Thief’s stunning new studio video for ‘Red Moon’









Big Thief have shared an awe-inspiring studio video for their new track ‘Red Moon’.

The track appears on the group’s new 20-song album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, which was released on Friday last week (February 11th) via 4AD.

In the video, Big Thief perform beside Mat Davidson, of the band Twain, on the fiddle. The video was shot by vocalist Adrianne Lenker’s brother Noah at Scott McMicken’s home studio in Tuscon, Arizona, one of the four different recording locations the group used for the new album.

The live recording featured on the video is the final version that was chosen for the album pressing.

Reviewing the new album, Far Out wrote: “With Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief have managed to pull off an album that feels both organic and evolutionary. It’s a record that allows for creativity to grow and procreate among the liner notes while also staying true to the soil it was first planted in. There aren’t many albums that have the opportunity to please everyone all of the time. But there aren’t many bands like Big Thief around.”

The band are set to tour in support of the new album in the UK, beginning later this month. The run of dates begins in Manchester on February 24th and ends with four nights at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire, the first three of which have already sold out. See the full schedule below.

Last week, Big Thief revealed that they have joined Brian Eno’s EarthPercent organisation and so will be sacrificing 1% of their touring income to put towards charities raising money for the climate crisis.

The band announced their involvement with the scheme on Twitter on February 3rd adding that it would include their US tour last year. “We are grateful to be part of this group which will grant [money] to organisations fighting the climate emergency in the most impactful ways,” they explained.

“The hope is that something like this could spread to our peers, especially those making money and maybe even become a standard for artists and those around the music industry (labels, DSPs, publishers, managers, booking agents, etc).”

Watch the studio-based music video for ‘Red Moon’ below.

Big Thief Tour Dates:

February 2022

24 – Manchester, Academy

25 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

26 – Dublin, The National Stadium

27 – Bristol, O2 Academy

March 2022

2 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

3 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

4 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

5 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire