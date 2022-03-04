Big Thief’s James Krivchenia announces new album Blood Karaoke with new song









Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia has announced a new experimental solo album along with the release of a new single.

The new album, named Blood Karaoke, is due for its full release on April 15th via Reading Group. As an accompaniment to the announcement, Krivchenia has released the first single from the experimental work.

The lead single from the album is called ‘Emissaries of Creation’ and the glitchy track is a far cry from the work Big Thief have been branded with during their rise to fame, but it offers something unique and very interesting.

Krivchenia created Blood Karaoke by sampling unwatched YouTube videos found through random online generators. (The generators found clips of Microsoft Office PowerPoint presentations, video game walkthroughs, old local news clips, and more.)

“It was a very iterative, long process, lots of editing and putting together little moments or 10-second chunks with lots of samples. The music was conceived to be a somewhat unbroken 40-minute long composition, and I think of the singles as excerpts,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Big Thief released their greatly anticipated fifth studio album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You last month. The talented group are currently on a new worldwide tour in support of the new album.

In a recent review of the album, Far Out gave it 8.5/10: “Big Thief have managed to pull off an album that feels both organic and evolutionary. It’s a record that allows for creativity to grow and procreate among the liner notes while also staying true to the soil it was first planted in. There aren’t many albums that have the opportunity to please everyone all of the time. But there aren’t many bands like Big Thief around.”

Blood Karaoke will come as Krivchenia’s second solo album following on from his debut solo LP A New Found Relaxation, which was released back in 2020.

Listen to the brand new single from James Krivchenia, ‘Emissaries of Creation’, below.