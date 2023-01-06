Big Thief are inviting teachers and students to participate in exclusive soundchecks during US tour









Big Thief are inviting teachers and students from all over America to their upcoming US tour soundchecks. Taking to social media to spread the word, the band have offered classes the chance to watch them soundcheck and then sit down for a Q&A.

In a message posted to the band’s social media channels, Big Thief wrote: “Our hope is that students would be able to come see the soundcheck and ask questions and share in a discussion about creativity, music, playing shows, songwriting, or whatever. Let’s chat, and hopefully see some of you at soundcheck.”

Big Thief have asked teachers interested in meeting the band to contact them via the e-mail address: [email protected] Requests will then be passed onto the band, who are currently gearing up for the US tour, which starts with a show at Higher Ground in Burlington on Tuesday, January 31st.

The band will then embark on a further 19 shows across North America, including a date at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, before heading over to the UK and Europe in April. The tour is in support of Big Thief’s latest studio offering, 2022’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.

Far Out recently named the band’s latest LP as one of the 50 best albums of 2022, Writing: “Reverance and irreverence sit hand in hand on this LP as they do in real life. The blur of society’s ultimately opposing narratives fighting it out, pulling all of us one way or another but eventually ending up like a spherical splat in the middle of the universe, is most sincerely captured by the band through a ream of 20 highly potent songs. Life is never neat or structured but beautifully messy.”

Check out the details for Big Thief’s soundcheck program in the band’s social media post below.

