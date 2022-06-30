Big Jeff Johns is conscious and no longer using a ventilator









The family of Bristol’s beloved live music superfan, Big Jeff Johns, have shared a new update on his condition following his injuries sustained in a house fire earlier this month.

A statement issued earlier this month detailed that Johns was “very seriously injured” in a recent fire at his home in Bristol and that he was receiving treatment in a specialist burns unit in Swansea.

Shortly thereafter, Johns’ family, alongside his art manager Lee Dodds, gave an update on his condition, explaining that he was “stable in intensive care, but still under heavy sedation and unconscious whilst a series of procedures and skin grafts are beginning”.

Yesterday, Dodds and Johns’ family shared a new update confirming that he is now off his ventilator and conscious.

“We are pleased to be able to share with you that Jeff has made some good progress with his recovery over the weekend,” the new statement reads. “He is now off the ventilator and is conscious. Jeff is beginning to be able to receive the wonderful messages of love, support and goodwill – thank you.”

The statement concludes: “His condition still remains very serious and we ask you all to continue to keep Jeff in your thoughts.”

Johns is widely regarded as Bristol’s most frequent gig-goer, having attended live shows every night of the week at venues across the city before the UK went into lockdown in March 2020. He also creates fine art and regularly participates in charity appeals.

In an interview with NME earlier this year during the Independent Venue Week, Johns described gig venues as “basically my churches”.

“They’ve been safe spaces for me for years,” he said. “You see communities you’ll never meet anywhere else. It’s not just the artists, they develop people who are going to go into running their own venues or record labels, music journalists, or people who go into stage tech and sound engineering.”

