BFI London Film Festival 2022 unveils full line-up









The BFI has unveiled its lineup for the 2022 London Film Festival, with some major names from across the world of cinema being included, from Darren Aronofsky to Park Chan-wook.

Showing a total of 164 feature films, including 23 world premieres and six international premieres, the lineup has been carefully curated, with over 60 countries being represented as well as 41% of the programme featuring female and non-binary directors and creators or co-directors and co-creators. In addition, ethnically diverse directors and creatives make up 34% of the line-up.

The most significant releases on this year’s slate include Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light, Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness. Whilst Johnson’s film will be closing the festival, Matthew Warchus’s Roald Dahl adaptation, Matilda The Musical, will open LFF 2022 on Wednesday, October 5th.

Take a look at the full line-up of films below.

London Film Festival 2022 line-up

Headline Galas

Opening night – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (Matthew Warchus)

Closing night – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson)

Empire of Light (Sam Mendes)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

Bardo, False Chronicle of A Handful of Truths (Alejandro G. Iñárritu)

Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook)

Living (Oliver Hermanus)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson)

She Said (Maria Schrader)

The Son (Florian Zeller)

Till (Chinonye Chukwu)

The Whale (Darren Aronofsky)

White Noise (Noah Baumbach)

The Wonder (Sebastián Lelio)

Special Presentations

Allelujah (Richard Eyre)

Causeway (Lila Neugebauer)

Series Special Presentation – The English (Hugo Blick)

The Eternal Daughter (Joanna Hogg)

Holy Spider (Ali Abbasi)

My Imaginary Country (Patricio Guzmán)

My Policeman (Michael Grandage)

Nanny (Nikyatu Jusu)

Nil By Mouth (Gary Oldman)

The Swimmers (Sally El Hosaini)

Triangle Of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)

Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

The Inspection (Elegance Bratton)

Piaffe (Ann Oren)