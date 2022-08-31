Charlbi Dean, star of 'Triangle of Sadness', dies aged 32









Charlbi Dean, the rising South African actor and fashion influencer, has passed away at the shockingly young age of 32.

Born in Cape Town, Dean was introduced to the public sphere at the age of six when she started working as a child model for advertisement agencies. From an early age, her talent was recognised by recruiters, which is why she was homeschooled and attended drama studies at a theatre school.

After surviving a life-threatening car crash in 2008, Dean made her acting debut in the 2010 film Spud, making her a recurring figure in the franchise. Following her involvement in the Spud series, Dean also appeared in other films such as Don’t Sleep and An Interview with God.

She was also a prominent character in the DC series Black Lightning but the most iconic role of her film career came earlier this year when she starred in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness. It premiered at the latest edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the prestigious Palme d’Or.

According to the latest reports, Dean passed away at a New York City hospital after succumbing to a sudden illness which was completely unexpected. The news of her death at such a young age has shocked film fans worldwide.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.