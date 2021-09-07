BFI London Film Festival 2021 announces official competition films







The annual BFI London Film Festival is set to start next month, with stellar films already lined up. These range from Joel Coen’s new Tragedy of Macbeth to the Idris Elba western The Harder They Fall as well as Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. The festival will have hybrid screenings, with a mixture of digital selections and in-person premieres.

As for the London Film Festival’s official competition for this year, the selection of entries has been an eclectic combination. The full line-up and schedule for this year’s festival will also be announced soon, as the organisers are finalising all the details. The full programme for this year will be launched on September 7.

“With Official Competition our aim is to present a curated programme that showcases the breadth and richness of international cinema for our audiences,” LFF director Tricia Tuttle said in a statement while discussing the official competition for this year’s edition of the international film festival.

“Anyone new to the LFF should consider Official Competition a big neon sign that is blinking: ‘enter here’. This eight film selection is full of individual cinematic diamonds – each one unique and beautiful in its own way. Together they are dazzling and demonstrate the endless potential of cinema in the hands of a great filmmaker. With a selection like this we have made the jury’s job very difficult indeed.”

Check out the selection for the BFI London Film Festival’s official competition below.

BFI London Film Festival Official Competition Selection:

The Hand Of God (Paolo Sorrentino)

Nitram (Justin Kurzel)

Belle (Mamoru Hosoda)

True Things (Harry Wootliff)

Il Buco (Michaelangelo Frammartino)

Hit The Road (Pana Panahi)

Sundown (Michel Franco)

Lingui, The Sacred Bonds (Mahamat-Saleh Haroun)

Comments