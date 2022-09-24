BFI reveals 10-year plan to support the "full breadth of screen culture"









BFI has provided support to aspiring artists for years now, but their latest 10-year strategy called ‘Screen Culture 2033’ seems to be their most comprehensive campaign yet. The organisation claimed that they want to promote screen culture, including video games, by emphasising media literacy in school curricula.

The organisation delivered a statement which read: “Although the first moving images were created over 100 years ago, screen culture remains young, dynamic and expanding. Today it presents a wider screen landscape that encompasses film, television, digital media, extended reality (XR) and video games. It has become the dominant means of communication, information and storytelling for Gen Z and beyond.”

The statement also pointed out that focusing on screen culture in schools and other educational institutions will directly translate to jobs since the industry is growing at an astonishing rate. This is also important since Boris Johnson’s administration, including current Prime Minister Liz Truss, routinely attacked non-STEM subjects for being “useless”.

“Since publication of the BFI 2022 strategy in 2017, the U.K.’s screen industries have more than doubled in size,” the statement added. “Film and high-end television production spend in the U.K. alone has boomed (from £3.4 billion in 2017) to £5.6 billion ($6.4 billion) last year and is projected to reach £7.3 billion ($8.3 billion) by 2025.

“This new vision sets out how the U.K.’s lead organisation for film and the moving image will transform access to its unique and valuable collections, cultural and education programs, and use policy and research work, alongside a new BFI National Lottery Strategy and Funding Plan, to build a diverse and accessible screen culture that benefits all of society and contributes to a prosperous U.K. economy.”

