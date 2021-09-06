Bette Midler campaigns for sex strike to protest Texas abortion ruling







Actress and singer Bette Midler has called for a sex strike as a way to protest the recent abortion ruling in Texas.

The Hollywood star known for The First Wives Club and Hocus Pocus was joined by legendary musician Nancy Sinatra in cosigning the no-sex protest plan.

Midler took to social media to write: “I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress.”

Further adding: “Why do #antivaxxers and #antimaskers get to live the ‘my body, my choice’ life, but pregnant women are not allowed to? How is this fair?”.

Midler was joined by Nancy Sinatra who lent her support and commented: “My dad actually suggested that decades ago.”

Midler also quoted historian and professor Heather Cox Richardson in her protest, avowing: “A state has undermined the power of the federal government to protect civil rights. It has given individuals who disagree with one particular right the power to take it away from their neighbours.”

Aside from Midler, Billie Eilish was also very vocal in her protest against Senate Bill 8 over the weekend as she encouraged more men to get involved, while fellow singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus also ventured to donate the proceeds from her forthcoming Texas shows to organisations battling against the ruling.

The ruling bans any abortion after six weeks, which often doesn’t allow enough time for a woman to ascertain whether she is definitely pregnant or not in the first place.

Under the ruling, private citizens will also be able to sue people who assisted in delivering an abortion, and that stretches to providing transport or funds. In short, the ruling will mean that Texas has some of the strictest abortion laws in the Western world.

