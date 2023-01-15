The best-selling classic rock LPs of 2022: The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week









Welcome back to Far Out’s weekly vinyl corner feature, where we look to bring you a tempting selection of records from some of our favourite artists, bargain vinyl deals to look out for, and unmissable limited-edition releases.

This week, we’re looking at the top ten best-selling classic rock LPs of 2022, as reported by the Official Chart Company last week. Generally, these selected “classic rock” albums are those released before the millennium, although we have made an exception for Arctic Monkeys’ debut album, which most will agree is now an era-defining classic.

Vinyl sales grew for the 15th consecutive year in 2022, rising to 5.5 million units, the highest level since 1990, when …But Seriously by Phil Collins was the year’s biggest-selling studio album. The return to plastic has steadily climbed since the invasion of streaming services in the late 2000s. While the weightless, highly accessible and practical format is great for discovering and consuming swathes of new music while you’re out and about, there’s nothing like coming home to a bit of vinyl.

Fellow collectors will agree, if there’s an artist or album you love, there’s always a good reason to have the turntable at the ready and a 12″ slot reserved on the shelf for inevitable expansion. The sound quality of vinyl brings something more hearty and vibrant with its analogue warmth and crisp definition that there really isn’t a substitute for.

So if, like me, you have a soft spot for these groovy discs of plastic, allow me to walk you through ten hot picks for this week. The list includes some classic Greatest Hits compilations from Fleetwood Mac and Queen, alongside some golden oldies from The Beatles and David Bowie.

The following selections have been handpicked by Far Out Magazine, and as a result, we may earn from qualifying purchases.

The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week:

1. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

With Rumours, Fleetwood Mac created one of the most popular albums of the 1970s. The pop-rock release is a masterclass from start to finish, with the endlessly talented, feuding bunch of musicians pouring pure emotion into the cauldron. What resulted was a finely balanced selection of timeless classics.

Rumours is bulletproof, both commercially and artistically. The album is home to the likes of ‘Dreams’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Go Your Own Way’, ‘You Make Loving Fun’, ‘The Chain’, and, of course, the late Christine McVie’s ‘Songbird’.

(Credit: Press)

2. Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon

This iconic album from 1973 is seen by many as Pink Floyd’s greatest achievement; it marries the maturation of Roger Waters’ conceptual songwriting with the band’s blossoming instrumental chemistry.

While containing elements of jazz, gospel and blues music, the album runs from start to finish seamlessly as a deeply absorbing journey through the cheery themes of greed, death, mental illness and the relentless attrition of time – what more could you want? You can now buy the album in a special bundle offer alongside David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust via the link below.

(Credit: Press)

3. Nirvana – Nevermind

In 1991, the US grunge heroes broke the mould with their seminal classic Nevermind. The LP followed their 1989 debut, Bleach, and was home to such classics as ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, ‘Come As You Are’, ‘Something In The Way’ and ‘Lithium’.

The iconic music is met with the eternally iconic and controversial cover art depicting a naked baby swimming after a fish-hooked one-dollar bill. Nevermind has been a consistent best-seller in Amazon’s vinyl collection for several years now and shows no sign of being supplanted.

(Credit: Press)

4. David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

David Bowie’s rise to global stardom was consolidated with the release of the 1972 concept album based on his other-worldly alter-ego, Ziggy Stardust. This LP is home to some of Bowie’s best-loved hits, including ‘Ziggy Stardust’, ‘Moonage Daydream’, ‘Starman’, ‘Suffragette City’ and ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide’.

The influential glam-rock classic celebrated its 50th-anniversary last year, and to mark the occasion, Parlophone has pressed this special half-speed edition. The half-speed pressing process is more time-consuming and intricate but results in superior sound quality, so you can pump up the decibels and hear Bowie’s vocals in their crystal-clear analogue beauty. You can now buy the album in a special bundle offer alongside Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon via the link below.

(Credit: Press)

5. The Beatles – Revolver

In the mid-1960s, The Beatles began to transition towards a more psychedelic and experimental rock sound, detached from their roots in 1950s rhythm and blues music. Following the Bob Dylan-informed Rubber Soul of 1965, the Liverpool lads got to work on Revolver.

The album is widely considered the group’s masterpiece, although thanks to the strength of the following three albums, it’s a matter of violent contention. With classics like ‘Eleanor Rigby’, ‘Taxman’, ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ and ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’, this one is sure to become well acquainted with your turntable. The below product is the 2022 remastered edition.

(Credit: Press)

6. Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not

This is a must for any discerning rock collection. The Sheffield-based group broke the mould from the off with this stellar debut LP. The album was emphatic upon its release thanks to the pre-dating singles ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ and ‘When The Sun Goes Down’.

After its release, the radiowaves went berzerk with the bounty of single-worthy classics littered throughout the rest of the album, including ‘Fake Tales Of San Francisco’, ‘Dancing Shoes’, ‘Riot Van’ and ‘Mardy Bum’.

(Credit: Press)

7. Queen – Greatest Hits

Some people like to collect all of the studio albums, but sometimes, with an artist like Queen, whose oeuvre is so vast and varying, it’s wise to save the shelf space with the Greatest Hits. This particular compilation was first issued in 1981, and as of July 2022, it had spent over 1000 weeks on the UK Albums Chart.

The viral release has been certified platinum 23 times with sales of over seven million copies, making it the best-selling album of all time in the UK. It’s home to all of the essentials, including ‘Killer Queen’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Somebody to Love’, ‘We Are the Champions’, ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘Another One Bites the Dust’.

(Credit: Press)

8. Oasis – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

Some might say that Oasis’ 1995 effort (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? was their greatest; for me, it’s certainly a toss-up between this and the 1994 debut, Definitely Maybe. The Gallagher brothers had truly set sail on their world-conquering rock ‘n’ roll odyssey by 1995, as they spearheaded the Britpop wave alongside Blur.

Liam Gallagher’s voice offers a raspy Mancunian arrogance framed by some of Noel’s most interesting compositions, including ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, ‘Some Might Say’, ‘Morning Glory’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

(Credit: Press)

9. Fleetwood Mac – Greatest Hits

The Fleetwood Mac debate often involves a majority vote for 1977’s Rumours as the band’s greatest album, while a small contingent argue the case for the more adventurous double LP follow-up, Tusk. Another, often older group will argue the case for Fleetwood’s earliest incarnation as a blues group led by the guitar stylings of Peter Green.

Fleetwood Mac’s eminently popular greatest hits album of 1988 alienates the Peter Green fans, who would be better off going for the similarly titled release of 1971. This release instead focuses on the Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks years, with hits like ‘Rhiannon’, ‘Go Your Own Way’, ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Tusk’.

(Credit: Press)

10. Radiohead – Ok Computer [OKNOTOK deluxe edition]

In 1997, Radiohead released one of the decade’s greatest albums and quite possibly the best in their catalogue to date, with 2000’s Kid A as its key rival. There were four singles on Ok Computer: ‘Paranoid Android’, ‘Karma Police’, ‘Lucky’, and ‘No Surprises’. These hits boosted the album to the top of the UK charts, and it reached higher on the US charts than any of their previous albums had.

However, it would be a few years before the album was given worthy praise from critics, who now invariably declare it a masterpiece, with ‘Paranoid Android’ often described as modern ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ due to its complex arrangements and distinct chapters.

(Credit: Press)