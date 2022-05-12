Benedict Cumberbatch reveals he once turned down a Marvel villain role









Everyone’s favourite method actor and MCU star, Benedict Cumberbatch, has revealed that before assuming the role of Doctor Strange, he was once offered the opportunity to play a Marvel villain.

Whilst on the promotional run for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the actor said that years before he was approached to play the benevolent sorcerer, he was offered the role of Malekith the Accursed in Thor: The Dark World. The role was eventually played by former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston.

Whilst speaking to BBC Radio 1, Cumberbatch admitted that he was “flattered” to be invited “to the party” but that he was holding out for “something a bit more juicy.”

“[The Doctor Strange role] happened as an idea muted after, funnily enough, another little dance I did for another character in the MCU, a very brief character,” he explained. “I was bold enough to say: ‘I’m really flattered to be invited to the party, but I’d rather hold out for something a bit more juicy.’”

Jokes aside, Cumberbatch then admitted that his decision to turn down the role of the leader of the Dark Elves was primarily informed by the fact he’d just finished playing the iconic antagonist, Khan, in 2013’s Star Trek: Into Darkness. It was the following year, in 2014 when his casting as Doctor Strange was then announced.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was released on May 5th, and it continues Marvel’s ongoing Phase 4, with Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for release throughout the rest of the year.

Although it seemed as though the MCU was running out of steam, Spider-Man: No Way Home has lit a fuse and reinvigorated the series, making it once again the most talked-about cinematic universe out there.

Watch Cumberbatch discuss Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness below.

