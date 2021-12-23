Watch new trailer for ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’









The new trend in modern moviemaking? The multiverse. Lana Wachowski is doing it for The Matrix, DC’s doing it for The Flash and Marvel have been planning it for quite some time for their cinematic universe. Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that saw the likes of Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Electro clash together for a villainous team-up, fellow Avenger Doctor Strange is ready to take on a whole new multiverse of his own.

The very first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released, introducing audiences to the promise of utter chaos in the next film of the ongoing Marvel universe. Directed by Sam Raimi, the same revolutionary mind behind Spider-Man, The Evil Dead and Drag Me to Hell, we can expect the brand new outing from Doctor Strange to be one of the most eclectic Marvel films to date.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the moustached lead role, the trailer shows that he will be joined by Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, as well as Benedict Wong as Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Taking place over various timelines and TV series, the brand new film will link together the Loki series on Disney+ as well as the animated What If…? anthology series that dropped on the same platform last summer.

Released in May 2022, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will continue Marvel Phase 4, with the likes of Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set to roll out throughout the rest of the year. Whilst it seemed as though the Marvel cinematic universe was running out of steam, Spider-Man: No Way Home has lit a sparkling fuse that is set to once again make the universe the most important thing on the cinematic calendar.

See the trailer, below.