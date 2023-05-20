Benedict Cumberbatch playing Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan biopic









It has been reported that Benedict Cumberbatch will play the influential folk musician Pete Seeger in James Mangold’s upcoming Bob Dylan biopic. Titled Complete Unknown, the movie stars Timothée Chalamet as Dylan.

James Mangold has just directed the final Harrison Ford Indiana Jones outing, The Dial of Destiny, at the behest of executive producers George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. The movie had its world premiere this Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival, with Ford receiving a five-minute standing ovation and a Palme d’Or d’Honneur.

Mangold exclusively confirmed Cumberbatch’s casting as Seeger in Complete Unknown to Deadline at the afterparty. Notably, Seeger was a significant influence on the young Dylan. When a budding folk musician, Dylan looked to Seeger’s music and activism for inspiration. Seeger was also an early backer of Dylan, helping to get his eponymous 1962 album produced by Columbia Records. He also invited Dylan to play at the Newport Folk Festival, as he was a board member.

In Complete Unknown, which comes from Disney Searchlight, Chalamet will be doing his own singing. Alongside him and Cumberbatch, Mangold also revealed to the publication that Elle Fanning will feature but didn’t disclose her role. “Searchlight has really been providing a home for me,” the director said.