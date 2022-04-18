Benedict Cumberbatch set to host SNL for the second time









Benedict Cumberbatch recently starred in one of the most acclaims cinematic projects of 2021 – The Power of the Dog. The new revisionist western by Jane Campion marked her return to the world of cinema after a hiatus that lasted more than a decade and it became incredibly successful, with multiple prestigious accolades.

The film features Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as a pair of wealthy ranch-owners/brothers who get entangled in a dark tale of intense human emotions when one of them brings a wife home. For his strong performance, Cumberbatch nabbed an Oscar bid for Best Actor but ultimately lost out to Will Smith.

While talking about Campion in an interview, the actor said: “We had an equal love and need to carefully create this character from the page to the screen. We understood the complexity of a man whose monstrous behaviour masks a deep well of pain; a scar needed to be understood in order to be inhabited. I’d never had that long in the company of a director doing the same sort of things to get to a character.”

Cumberbatch also revealed how much he liked the character: “I liked his directness. His mastery of the world. And I really, really liked the fact that he was someone who brought the outside in. He was all about nature. He was consumed by every aspect, every craft, every detail of his job involving men, animals and the landscape.”

Currently, Cumberbatch is gearing up for the release of his latest Marvel project Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is probably going to be another commercial success by the company. In addition, it has been confirmed that Cumberbatch will host SNL for the second time and the musical guest will be Arcade Fire.

Watch the trailer for The Power of the Dog below.