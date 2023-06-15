Benedict Cumberbatch regularly asks Tom Holland for advice









At age 27 and with a net worth of over $20million, you could probably say that Tom Holland knows a thing or two about the movie business. As it turns out, the Spider-Man actor holds such a wealth of wisdom that even fellow actor Benedict Cumberbatch, 46, sometimes asks him for advice.

Whilst speaking about his new show The Crowded Room for Apple TV+, which Holland co-stars in and serves as executive producer, the actor revealed he was feeling somewhat glum about the less-than-positive early reviews. On the highs and lows of the industry, he explained how important it was to have friends and allies for support.

One of them is Timothée Chalamet, who is, due to the age similarity and professional intimacy with Holland’s partner Zendaya, “very often part of the same conversation”. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in their feature cover on the star, Holland added: “I admire him. I really like him as a friend. And he’s a good ally to have in a business that’s pretty cutthroat.”

It was also revealed that he and fellow Marvel star Cumberbatch, who plays Dr. Strange, remain very close; both live in London and spend time together. “The boy’s got range,” Cumberbatch fondly said of Holland. “He knows what works, what stretches him,” adding how the Uncharted actor “keeps his catalogue varied and shows his ability to transform and surprise us all”.

The Dr. Strange actor went on to explain the harm that playing such a huge character can potentially be inflicted on an actor, admiring Holland for his clear-headedness and fortitude. “He’s not negatively affected by the branding of playing the superhero of all superheroes, which Spider-Man is, really.”

Cumberbatch, also acknowledging the importance of having support in the Hollywood industry, shared how “He’s asked me for advice every now and again”. However, Holland obviously has some worthwhile experience and expertise to share himself, as Cumberbatch added: “But he’s making brilliant calls – and I’ve also asked for his on occasion”.

Holland’s new show, The Crowded Room, follows Holland as Billy Milligan, a man arrested for a crime he did or did not commit in 1979. It premiered on Apple TV+, and the next episode will air tomorrow.

