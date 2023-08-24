Ben Whishaw says James Bond needs to be “renewed” for next movie









Ben Winshaw, the actor behind the gadget and gizmo specialist Q, has said the James Bond franchise needs to be “renewed” for future generations if it’s to stand the test of time.

The British actor has portrayed Q, the affable tech man at MI6, for the past three 007 movies: Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die.

At the end of No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s popular iteration of Bond sadly died as the actor took his final bow, leaving fans dumbstruck. Over the past couple of years, fans have debated how the franchise might return. Will there be a new 007? Will they be female? Will it be Bond’s daughter?

In a new interview with Radio Times, Winshaw was asked how James Bond might return following the events of the latest movie.

“I was only contracted to do three films, and they’re done. How many films have they made – 25 or something?” he asked. “I think they have to keep renewing it if they want to keep going.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Damson Idris, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, James Norton and Henry Cavil are among those mentioned as potential replacements for 007 so far.

In a previous conversation, Winshaw revealed that he thought Luke Evans and Jonathan Bailey were “ideal” candidates and said that he would like a gay actor to take on the role if possible.

“Of course, I would like to see that,” he told Attitude in 2021. “I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything, and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this.”

He continued: “I think that would be real progress. But we’ll see, we’ll just see where we’re at. I’m amazed by how much has changed in the last five or six years, so we’ll see.”