Ben Kingsley and Dave Bautista cast in ‘The Killer’s Game’









Lionsgate is lining up a brand new action comedy movie with the likes of Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella and Ben Kingsley at the helm, titled The Killer’s Game.

In production this summer, the film will be helmed by JJ Perry, the same mind behind the 2022 Jamie Foxx flick Day Shift, and is based on the Jay Bonansinga novel of the same name. Adapted by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg of X-Men: Days of Future Past, the upcoming film tells the story of an assassin who discovers he is terminally ill, so organises a hit against his own life, only for him to realise he received a misdiagnosis, forcing him to fight against a horde of skilled killers.

Bautista most recently starred in the James Gunn superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alongside the likes of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Chukwudi Iwuji. Playing the role of fan-favourite Drax, Bautista has become a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in the epic conclusion to the ‘Infinity Stone Saga’ storyline, Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, Ben Kingsley has also given his talents to the MCU, appearing as The Mandarin in Iron Man 3.

Take a look at the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below.