Every song featured on the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ soundtrack









The latest film in the Marvel cinematic universe has been released, with James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 hitting theatres alongside a familiarly iconic soundtrack.

With Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 adding to the ever-complicating storyline, the synopsis of the new movie reads: “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them”.

Just like the two previous instalments in the series, the new film features songs from a multitude of different artists, genres and styles. The new mixtape is now available to stream and includes the likes of Beastie Boys, Bruce Springsteen and many more.

If you’re wanting to know what songs to expect from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 before you go into the theatre, check out the full tracklist below.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack:

1. ‘Creep’ (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead

2. ‘Crazy on You’ – Heart

3. ‘Since You Been Gone’ – Rainbow

4. ‘In the Meantime’ – Spacehog

5. ‘Reasons’ – Earth, Wind and Fire

6. ‘Do You Realize??’ – The Flaming Lips

7. ‘We Care a Lot’ – Faith No More

8. ‘Koinu no Carnival’ (From “Minute Waltz”) – EHAMIC

9. ‘I’m Always Chasing Rainbows’ – Alice Cooper

10. ‘San Francisco’ – The Mowgli’s

11. ‘Poor Girl’ – X

12. ‘This Is the Day’ – The The

13. ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn’ – Beastie Boys

14. ‘Dog Days Are Over’ – Florence + The Machine

15. ‘Badlands’ – Bruce Springsteen

16. ‘I Will Dare’ – The Replacements

17. ‘Come and Get Your Love’ – Redbone