Ben Howard shares vibrant new single ‘Life In The Time’









Cornwall-based singer-songwriter Ben Howard has released ‘Life In The Time’, the third single to preview his fifth studio album, Is It? The album arrives on June 16th 2023, via Island Records and follows Howard’s turn to less conventional, synth-treated music in recent years.

Howard discussed the new single in press materials: “‘Life In The Time’ is about the settling of disputes, friends buried in the hillside and drifting apart.” The track follows two previously released album tracks, ‘Couldn’t Make It Up’ and ‘Walking Backwards’.

The previews suggest that Howard has further embraced the drum machine and synth sounds that permeated his last album, Collections from the Whiteout. The album arrived in 2021 and was highlighted by the singles ‘Sorry Kid’, ‘Far Out’ and ‘What a Day’.

Howard and his band recorded Is It? at Le Manoir de Léon studios, nestled between Bordeaux and Biarritz in the South of France. Collaborating with producer Bullion, they spent ten days crafting a mesmerising ten-song LP awash with diverse soundscapes and personal lyrical journeys.

Following his recent performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Howard now sets his sights on the remaining leg of his UK and European tour throughout the summer.

Fans can anticipate his upcoming sold-out show at London’s new Alexandra Palace Park on July 22nd and an appearance as the opening act on the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival later this month.

Hear ‘Life In The Time’ below.

Ben Howard summer tour schedule:

June 15th – Fairview Park, Dublin

June 17th – Piknik I Parken – Oslo, Norway

June 19th – Carré Theatre, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

June 20th – Carré Theatre, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

June 21st – Phil Haarlem, Netherlands

June 23rd – Glastonbury Festival (The Other Stage, 11:30am)

30th June – Rock Werchter, Werchter

July 1st – On The Mount At Wasing, Berkshire

July 2nd – Down the Rabbit Hole, Beuningen

July 4th – Philarmonie de Paris, Paris

July 6th – Arena Wien, Vienna

7th July – Pohoda Festival, Trenčín

July 9th – Sexto’ Nplugged, Sesto Al Reghena

11th July – Žluté Lázně, Prague

July 12th – Progresja Summer Stage, Warsaw

July 14th – Zitadelle, Berlin

July 15th – Stadtpark, Hamburg

July 17th – Tonhalle, Munich

July 18th – X-Tra, Zurich

21st July – SWG3 Yard, Glasgow

July 22nd – Alexandra Palace Park, London SOLD OUT

July 23rd – Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

August 11th – Boardmasters, Newquay

August 27th – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth