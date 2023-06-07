Ben Howard shares vibrant new single ‘Life In The Time’

Cornwall-based singer-songwriter Ben Howard has released ‘Life In The Time’, the third single to preview his fifth studio album, Is It? The album arrives on June 16th 2023, via Island Records and follows Howard’s turn to less conventional, synth-treated music in recent years.
Howard discussed the new single in press materials: “‘Life In The Time’ is about the settling of disputes, friends buried in the hillside and drifting apart.” The track follows two previously released album tracks, ‘Couldn’t Make It Up’ and ‘Walking Backwards’.
The previews suggest that Howard has further embraced the drum machine and synth sounds that permeated his last album, Collections from the Whiteout. The album arrived in 2021 and was highlighted by the singles ‘Sorry Kid’, ‘Far Out’ and ‘What a Day’.
Howard and his band recorded Is It? at Le Manoir de Léon studios, nestled between Bordeaux and Biarritz in the South of France. Collaborating with producer Bullion, they spent ten days crafting a mesmerising ten-song LP awash with diverse soundscapes and personal lyrical journeys.
Following his recent performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Howard now sets his sights on the remaining leg of his UK and European tour throughout the summer.
Fans can anticipate his upcoming sold-out show at London’s new Alexandra Palace Park on July 22nd and an appearance as the opening act on the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival later this month.
Hear ‘Life In The Time’ below.
Ben Howard summer tour schedule:
- June 15th – Fairview Park, Dublin
- June 17th – Piknik I Parken – Oslo, Norway
- June 19th – Carré Theatre, Amsterdam SOLD OUT
- June 20th – Carré Theatre, Amsterdam SOLD OUT
- June 21st – Phil Haarlem, Netherlands
- June 23rd – Glastonbury Festival (The Other Stage, 11:30am)
- 30th June – Rock Werchter, Werchter
- July 1st – On The Mount At Wasing, Berkshire
- July 2nd – Down the Rabbit Hole, Beuningen
- July 4th – Philarmonie de Paris, Paris
- July 6th – Arena Wien, Vienna
- 7th July – Pohoda Festival, Trenčín
- July 9th – Sexto’ Nplugged, Sesto Al Reghena
- 11th July – Žluté Lázně, Prague
- July 12th – Progresja Summer Stage, Warsaw
- July 14th – Zitadelle, Berlin
- July 15th – Stadtpark, Hamburg
- July 17th – Tonhalle, Munich
- July 18th – X-Tra, Zurich
- 21st July – SWG3 Yard, Glasgow
- July 22nd – Alexandra Palace Park, London SOLD OUT
- July 23rd – Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
- August 11th – Boardmasters, Newquay
- August 27th – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth