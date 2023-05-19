Ben Howard shares new single ‘Walking Backwards’









Cornwall-based singer-songwriter Ben Howard has returned with a new single, ‘Walking Backwards’. The track is the latest cut from Howard’s forthcoming album, Is It? The release will arrive on June 16th as his fifth full-length record and follows in a similar thread to his last album, 2021’s Collections From The Whiteout.

“‘Walking Backwards’ is a song to remind ourselves you are doing just fine,” Howard says of the new track in press materials. “A small, personal resistance to the growing pressure to conform. To let go of the constant expectation that we should be striving for more and ploughing forever forwards. You are doing great, keep up the good work.”

Howard and his band recorded Is It? at the Le Manoir de Léon studios, in the South of France, between Bordeaux and Biarritz. The ten-day recording session resulted in a well-structured gem produced by Bullion, known for his work with acclaimed artists like Westerman, Nilüfer Yanya, and Orlando Weeks.

This month marks the beginning of Ben’s eagerly anticipated UK and European tour, which begins at La Riviera in Madrid on May 18th. The tour will take him through various cities in Spain, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and the UK, including a sold-out show at London’s new Alexandra Palace Park on July 22nd. Furthermore, he will headline the illustrious Royal Albert Hall on June 1st, promising a memorable performance for his fans.

Listen to Ben Howard’s ‘Walking Backwards’ below.